Manana quits Madibaz Rugby Club to focus on EPRU job

CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok loose forward Thando Manana has stepped down as Madibaz Rugby Club president to focus on his new role as Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) general manager.

Last year, the former Griquas and Bulls flank Manana was elected president of the Nelson Mandela University's Madibaz Rugby Club.

Manana played Currie Cup rugby for EP when they were known as the Mighty Elephants before he moved on to Griquas.

In his resignation letter, Manana said: "I regret to inform the current Madibaz executive and its members that I am resigning from my role of Club President with Madibaz Rugby Club with immediate effect. Although I have enjoyed the membership and the role I was entrusted to by the clubs members," Manana said.

"I have taken the decision to step down from my role of Madibaz President in order to concentrate on EPRU general manager position. I hereby relinquish all rights, responsibilities and privileges as Madibaz Club President, effective immediately. I appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter."

Manana was the third black South African player to don a Springbok jersey after unification in 1992 - when he made his debut in 2000 in a tour game against Argentina.