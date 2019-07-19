Malema: SACP undermining Mkhwebane by supporting Gordhan
Julius Malema said the EFF would counter any campaign in support of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan by the SACP.
CAPE TOWN - EFF leader Julius Malema has accused the South African Communist Party (SACP) of “undermining” the Public Protector by rallying behind Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
At a media briefing in Parliament on Thursday night, Malema urged EFF supporters to come out in support of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her report on the so-called Sars rogue unit goes to court.
Gordhan has approached the courts to have Mkhwebane’s report set aside.
This followed a briefing by the SACP’s Solly Mapaila where he said the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Corruption Watch, Section 27, the SA Communist Party (SACP) and other civil society organisations intended to hold a mass rally in support of Gordhan.
"The threats made by Solly Mapaila against the EFF and the invitation that we must met on the streets, we are here to say to him that we welcome the invitation - we are not scared of him."
WATCH: SACP's Mapaila praises Sars' high-risk investigation unit
