Land Reform minister awaits court ruling over District Six plan

The Land Claims Court must rule on whether to hold the Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform minister in contempt of court because government missed a deadline to provide a proper plan for restitution.

Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza. Picture: @DRDLR_online/Twitter
Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza. Picture: @DRDLR_online/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - District Six land claimants are back in court as they continue their fight to return to land they were forcibly removed from during apartheid.

The Land Claims Court must rule on whether to hold the Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform minister in contempt of court because government missed a deadline to provide a proper plan for restitution.

The court had ordered government to come up with a comprehensive plan by February, but claimants were unhappy with the presentation.

Newly appointed Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza has been quiet about her department's progress in redeveloping District Six for restitution.

She has, however, met with the representatives last week.

On Friday, her office could be held in contempt of court for the inaction of her predecessor.

At the same time, Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has explained why she's stopped a tender to sell off various parcels of land in District Six.

"So that I can consult with my colleagues in cabinet, some of the other ministers and see if they need any land and I must also consult with the community."

This move has been welcomed by the District Six Working Committee.

