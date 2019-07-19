View all in Latest
Kliptown, Protea South join Lenasia, Zakariyya Park protests over land invasions

They've now taken matters into their own hands, bringing the areas to a standstill by barricading main roads.

There is protest action affecting many routes through Lenasia South, Ennerdale and Zakariyya Park affecting many roads and this includes the Golden Highway on 19 July 2019. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
There is protest action affecting many routes through Lenasia South, Ennerdale and Zakariyya Park affecting many roads and this includes the Golden Highway on 19 July 2019. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - More officers have been deployed to southern Joburg on Friday morning as protests over illegal land occupation spread to more areas.

Residents in Kliptown and Protea South have now joined communities from Lenasia South, Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park and Eldorado Park in voicing their anger and frustration.

They've now taken matters into their own hands, bringing the areas to a standstill by barricading main roads.

One man said that he had to make a U-turn on the Golden Highway.

“I’m making a U-turn on the Golden Highway now as it’s also blocked that way. I’m actually going home now as this has cost me day's work.”

Logan Reddy stays in Lenasia South and accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to land invasions.

"Land invasions are getting out of hand at the moment. We are surrounded by informal settlements, this is not stopping and is causing havoc. The crime rate has gone up, infrastructure can't keep up. How do we live in this area when it is government that is causing this havoc."

The Joburg Metro Police's Xolani Fihla said officers have been deployed to monitor the protests.

"Zakariyya Park is in total shutdown; roads are closed with burning tyres and bricks. There about 70 community members closing off the road; so, motorists are advised to avoid the road and use alternative roads."

