Jiba, Mrwebi have 10 days to tell Parly why they deserve their jobs back

The two were sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the recommendation of the Mokgoro commission which investigated whether the pair were fit for their jobs.

CAPE TOWN - Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have been given 10 days to make submissions to Parliament on why they should be reinstated.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and the select committee on Security and Justice received a briefing from Parliament’s legal advisor on the removal of Jiba and Mrwebi from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

While Parliament can’t hold another inquiry into the two advocates’ fitness to hold office, it can recommend either that things stand as they are, or that Jiba and Mrwebi be given their jobs back.

But before Parliament reaches that conclusion, it wants the pair to make written submissions to the two committees.

Justice Committee chairperson Gratitude Magwanishe said: “We are giving Advocate Mrwebi and Advocate Jiba 10 working days to make representation as to why they should be restored.”

Parliament’s legal advisor had earlier stated he can’t find any legal impediments for MPs, together, to consider the matter.

The two committees will now meet separately in August to discuss the matter.

