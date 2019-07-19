Jacob Zuma expected to resume testimony at Zondo Commission

On Wednesday, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned the hearing after Zuma’s lawyer’s accused the Inquiry of having invited their client to the commission under false pretences.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to return to the stand at the state capture commission on Friday morning after his testimony was abruptly discontinued.

On Wednesday, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned the hearing after Zuma’s lawyer’s accused the inquiry of having invited their client to the commission under false pretenses.

Zuma also complained that he was being cross-examined and expected to remember details that either happened a long time ago or had nothing to do with his former position as head of state.

When proceedings adjourned on Wednesday, Zondo said he was confident Zuma and the inquiry’s lawyers would hold behind-the-scenes discussions and find common ground on how to continue with the former president’s testimony.

But Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Daniel Mantsha said that while their client would be at the commission on Friday, he would continue his testimony only if the inquiry behaved and stuck to the rules.

“Of course we’ll be here on Friday but it’s for the commission to tell us whether they will apply the rules. Whether they will treat the former president like other people who have come here to testify.”

The commission indicated on Wednesday that it wanted to accommodate the former president but wanted to do so in a way that would not compromise its work and its seeking of truth.

It had previously accused Zuma’s lawyers of wanting to dictate to the commission about how to do its work.