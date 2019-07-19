Jacob Zuma expected to resume testimony at Zondo Commission
On Wednesday, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned the hearing after Zuma’s lawyer’s accused the Inquiry of having invited their client to the commission under false pretences.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to return to the stand at the state capture commission on Friday morning after his testimony was abruptly discontinued.
On Wednesday, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned the hearing after Zuma’s lawyer’s accused the inquiry of having invited their client to the commission under false pretenses.
Zuma also complained that he was being cross-examined and expected to remember details that either happened a long time ago or had nothing to do with his former position as head of state.
When proceedings adjourned on Wednesday, Zondo said he was confident Zuma and the inquiry’s lawyers would hold behind-the-scenes discussions and find common ground on how to continue with the former president’s testimony.
But Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Daniel Mantsha said that while their client would be at the commission on Friday, he would continue his testimony only if the inquiry behaved and stuck to the rules.
“Of course we’ll be here on Friday but it’s for the commission to tell us whether they will apply the rules. Whether they will treat the former president like other people who have come here to testify.”
The commission indicated on Wednesday that it wanted to accommodate the former president but wanted to do so in a way that would not compromise its work and its seeking of truth.
It had previously accused Zuma’s lawyers of wanting to dictate to the commission about how to do its work.
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: I know Gordhan to be a person of commitment and integrity
-
Ramaphosa: I am ready to testify at Zondo Commission
-
Mapaila lashes Zuma over state capture inquiry claims
-
Intergovernmental dispute between Winde, Cele to likely end up in court
-
Zondo inquiry to blame for suspension of Zuma’s testimony – lawyer
-
Mapaila praises Sars' high-risk investigation unit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.