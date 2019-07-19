View all in Latest
Hlaudi Motsoeneng joins Zuma supporters at state capture inquiry

Former President Jacob Zumba's supporters are streaming into the precinct where the state capture commission is being held in Parktown ahead of his appearance on Friday morning.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng arrives at the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 19 July 2019 in support of former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng arrives at the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 19 July 2019 in support of former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zumba's supporters are streaming into the precinct where the state capture commission is being held in Parktown ahead of his appearance on Friday morning.

Zuma's backers have been by his side since his first appearance earlier this week, saying the former president was being targeted for pursuing radical economic transformation.

The former president was due to return to the hot seat at the commission following an abrupt halt to his testimony earlier in the week.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoneng, who's a known Zuma ally, was also in Parktown this morning.

"I'm here to support Jacob Zuma, the former president of the country. I'm here to see that justice is done. SO far, so good. I think the chairperson of the commission is handling the matters very well."

