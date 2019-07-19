Hlaudi Motsoeneng joins Zuma supporters at state capture inquiry
Former President Jacob Zumba's supporters are streaming into the precinct where the state capture commission is being held in Parktown ahead of his appearance on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zumba's supporters are streaming into the precinct where the state capture commission is being held in Parktown ahead of his appearance on Friday morning.
Zuma's backers have been by his side since his first appearance earlier this week, saying the former president was being targeted for pursuing radical economic transformation.
The former president was due to return to the hot seat at the commission following an abrupt halt to his testimony earlier in the week.
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoneng, who's a known Zuma ally, was also in Parktown this morning.
"I'm here to support Jacob Zuma, the former president of the country. I'm here to see that justice is done. SO far, so good. I think the chairperson of the commission is handling the matters very well."
#StateCapetureInquiry Avid Zuma supporter Hlaudi Motsoeneng says commissions are a waste of money and if there’s evidence of crimes people should be arrested. BD pic.twitter.com/iLaMNwmn7K— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Malema: SACP undermining Mkhwebane by supporting Gordhan
-
Jacob Zuma expected to resume testimony at Zondo Commission
-
Ramaphosa: I know Gordhan to be a person of commitment and integrity
-
Intergovernmental dispute between Winde, Cele to likely end up in court
-
Mkhize: State capture commission is capable of handling its business
-
Mapaila lashes Zuma over state capture inquiry claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.