-
From squatter camp to Barcelona
They earned this opportunity after winning the Danone Nations Cup girls tournament that took place at Reiger Park, Boksburg in June.
CAPE TOWN - Rebonwe girls from Gauteng and KZN’s Muzuvukile boys would be travelling to Spain to participate in the Danone Nations Cup world finals this year.
South Africa would be making history by sending a girls team to compete in the Danone Nations Cup world finals, where they would be going up against seven other nations, and the team that would represent the country would be a group of under-12 soccer players from a squatter camp in Ivory Park, Gauteng.
They earned this opportunity after winning the Danone Nations Cup girls tournament that took place at Reiger Park, Boksburg, in June.
They would be accompanied by the boys from Muzuvukile Primary School in Enseleni, a rural area in Richards Bay, who won the national finals at the same venue.
The girl's tournament was introduced this year, however, most schools did not have girls-only teams and a pilot took place in Gauteng with approximately 40 schools registering.
It was now back to school to put together a plan in preparation of the world finals scheduled for Barcelona starting on 10 October.
All the games would take place at the RCDE Stadium, home ground of the La Liga club Espanyol de Barcelona on 12 October.
