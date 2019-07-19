Fridays for Future: Learners continue protests for climate change in Germany

This was the 48th Friday that young people in Germany and other parts of the world were missing school to protest for change.

KARLSRUHE, Germany - Thousands of young people continue to protest across the world against the lack of action on the climate crisis.

In Germany, protests were continuing with some saying they were inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who last year skipped school and sat outside the Swedish Parliament for 3 weeks demanding climate action from the government.

‘Fridays for Future’ has now become a global movement with young people in cities across 27 countries participating by not going to school on Fridays.



On Friday, the youth in Karlsruhe were doing things slightly differently.



Instead of just walking around the city in protest, more than 300 young people were riding around the city on their bicycles challenging government and the older generation to start taking climate change more seriously so that they too could have an environment to live in.

These young people said that they wanted climate justice immediately.

The Germany’s summer school holidays were to start next week, and the question was would young people continue to protest on Fridays?

Many there said the climate crisis did not go on summer holiday and neither would they.