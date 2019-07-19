Fridays for Future: Learners continue protests for climate change in Germany
This was the 48th Friday that young people in Germany and other parts of the world were missing school to protest for change.
KARLSRUHE, Germany - Thousands of young people continue to protest across the world against the lack of action on the climate crisis.
In Germany, protests were continuing with some saying they were inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who last year skipped school and sat outside the Swedish Parliament for 3 weeks demanding climate action from the government.
‘Fridays for Future’ has now become a global movement with young people in cities across 27 countries participating by not going to school on Fridays.
This was the 48th Friday that young people in Germany and other parts of the world were missing school to protest for change.
On Friday, the youth in Karlsruhe were doing things slightly differently.
Instead of just walking around the city in protest, more than 300 young people were riding around the city on their bicycles challenging government and the older generation to start taking climate change more seriously so that they too could have an environment to live in.
These young people said that they wanted climate justice immediately.
The Germany’s summer school holidays were to start next week, and the question was would young people continue to protest on Fridays?
Many there said the climate crisis did not go on summer holiday and neither would they.
Popular in World
-
Trump disavows 'send her back' rally chant, many Republicans alarmed
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
EWN Round-up: 7 stories you may have missed this week
-
Huge blast rocks China gas plant, 'many injured': state media
-
Video shows US teen killed by police appeared to point gun at officer
-
Message in a bottle found in Australia 50 years on
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.