Former Eskom employee sentenced to 12 years for cable theft

Ziphozonke Ntuli was convicted on two counts of theft in the Middleburg Regional Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - A former Eskom employee in Mpumalanga has been handed a 12-year jail term for stealing copper cable worth R1.2 million.

Ziphozonke Ntuli was convicted on two counts of theft in the Middleburg Regional Court on Thursday.

He was arrested last year after investigations by the Hawks linked him to two incidents of theft.

Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi said: “Ntuli has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for each count and the sentence has been ordered to run concurrently.”