EWN Round-up: 7 stories you may have missed this week
These are the seven most popular stories that made headlines on EWN this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News brings you a round-up of the biggest news of the week.
1. Marc Batchelor’s brother: ‘It destroyed me, I’m devastated’
Following the murder of former footballer Marc Batchelor from a hail of bullets in Olivedale, Johannesburg on Monday night, his brother Warren recounted to EWN what happened the night he was killed.
2. ZUMA WILL ONLY RESUME TESTIMONY IF INQUIRY STICKS TO RULES, LAWYERS SAY
After being in the hot seat at the Zondo Commission this week to face tough questions from those who have implicated him in state capture and corruption, former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers on Wednesday said their client would only return to the state capture commission if the inquiry stuck to the rules.
His legal team wasn’t happy with the line of questioning by the evidence leader, saying Zuma was being cross-examined and unreasonably expected to recall details from a long time ago. But it seems the impasse over his testimony has been resolved as Zuma will return to the commission on Friday.
3. JOHNNY CLEGG LAID TO REST AT PRIVATE CEREMONY
Johnny Clegg was on Wednesday laid to rest in a private ceremony in Johannesburg attended by his family and some of his band members after he died from battling pancreatic cancer.
Described as a unifier who fought against apartheid through his music and teachings, Clegg was honoured this week by South Africans from all walks of life and worldwide.
4. WHAT THE DA, EFF HAD TO SAY TO RAMAPHOSA DURING BUDGET VOTE DEBATE
The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) this week in Parliament challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Presidency’s budget vote.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane called on Ramaphosa to confirm that he would testify before the Zondo commission. While EFF leader Julius Malema attacked the president for what he called "tendencies" to defy the office of the Public Protector by “protecting” Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who has had adverse findings made against him by the Chapter nine Institution.
5. POLICE WORKING TO LINK 8 SUSPECTS TO MANENBERG SHOOTINGS
As the scourge of crime and gang violence continues to rock the Western Cape, three children, aged 10, 13 and 16, were shot and wounded in Manenberg while playing outside their home on Tuesday night.
Police are now working to link eight suspects arrested by the province's anti-gang unit.
5. MTHEMBU SAYS GORDHAN IS BEING TARGETED BY EFF FOR CLEANING UP SOES
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has accused the EFF of being a racist political party for targeting Gordhan. The fightback unfolded during debate on Ramaphosa’s Presidency budget vote in Parliament.
This came after Malema derided Gordhan as a corrupt individual, saying the EFF was not scared of him and would "take him on toe-to-toe” over the findings of the Public Protector, which the minister and Ramaphosa are challenging in court.
6. MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE FOUND IN AUSTRALIA 50 YEARS ON
An Australian boy who discovered a message in a bottle on a remote beach may have a new penpal after the Englishman who dropped it from an Australia-bound ship 50 years ago was tracked down.
But Jyah Elliott (9) may have to wait some time as the message's now 63-year-old author is once again at sea - this time on a cruise in the Baltic, ABC reported.
7. QUEEN ELIZABETH NEEDS A CHEF
England's Queen Elizabeth is looking for a new chef.
The monarch is looking for an "ambitious and qualified" chef to join the staff of the royal household.
And in return, the successful candidate will receive a salary of £22,076.04 or take lower pay in exchange for accommodation and the provision of all meals.
