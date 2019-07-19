Eldorado Park, Zakariyya Park on lockdown as residents protest

The communities are protesting over what appears to be ongoing housing issues.

JOHANNESBURG – Residents in the south of Johannesburg have shut down several areas including Eldorado Park, Lenasia and Zakariyya Park near Vlakfontein.

The communities are protesting over what appears to be ongoing housing issues.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) are on the scene in Zakariyya Park.

The JMPD's Xolani Fihla said the place was completely blocked.

“Zakariyya Park is in total shutdown; roads are closed with burning tyres and bricks. There about 70 community members closing off the road; so, motorists are advised to avoid the road and use alternative roads.”

At the same time, residents of Eldorado Park are also in lockdown.

One resident said he couldn’t get far after leaving his house to work.

“I’m making a U-turn on the Golden Highway now as it’s also blocked that way. I’m actually going home now and this has affected my time and money.”