Eldorado Park, Zakariyya Park on lockdown as residents protest
The communities are protesting over what appears to be ongoing housing issues.
JOHANNESBURG – Residents in the south of Johannesburg have shut down several areas including Eldorado Park, Lenasia and Zakariyya Park near Vlakfontein.
The communities are protesting over what appears to be ongoing housing issues.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) are on the scene in Zakariyya Park.
The JMPD's Xolani Fihla said the place was completely blocked.
“Zakariyya Park is in total shutdown; roads are closed with burning tyres and bricks. There about 70 community members closing off the road; so, motorists are advised to avoid the road and use alternative roads.”
At the same time, residents of Eldorado Park are also in lockdown.
One resident said he couldn’t get far after leaving his house to work.
“I’m making a U-turn on the Golden Highway now as it’s also blocked that way. I’m actually going home now and this has affected my time and money.”
Popular in Local
-
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town
-
Jacob Zuma expected to resume testimony at Zondo Commission
-
Residents applaud SANDF's deployment in Manenberg, Hanover Park
-
Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT
-
Ramaphosa: I know Gordhan to be a person of commitment and integrity
-
Ramaphosa: I am ready to testify at Zondo Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.