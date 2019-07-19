Donald, Tendulkar and Fitzpatrick inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald had an illustrious international career and took 330 Test match wickets to go along with 270 in One-Day Internationals.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African fast bowler Allan Donald and Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar have been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Donald had an illustrious international career and took 330 Test match wickets to go along with 270 in One-Day Internationals.

'White Lightning', as he was affectionately known, said it was a massive shock when he received the congratulatory email.

“It all immediately takes you back to where you started. The reflection is of such a nature that everything that you have done in your career since you were a little boy starts to creep into your head. There are so many people to thank who have influenced my life – as mentors, as coaches," he said.

The first South African to take 200 ODI wickets ✅

The first South African to take 300 Test wickets ✅

One of the most feared fast bowlers of his generation ✅



Allan Donald thoroughly deserves his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.#ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/zWc1gDj2Dm — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

Donald attributed his development to Hansie Cronje's dad, Ewie, his uncle Des Donald and long-time mentor Bob Woolmer.

"He [Ewie] helped me through school and college cricket and then there was my uncle Des Donald who was very hard on me. Bob Woolmer was a mentor, we clicked in international cricket and he showed me the road to success.”

Tendulkar was inducted immediately after becoming eligible for induction, which requires that a player should have played his last international match at least five years before.

The "Little Master" is the most prolific batsman in the history of the game, notching up almost 16,000 Test runs and just over 18,000 in ODI's.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, said he was happy to have played his part in growing the game.

"I am also thankful to all my captains, fellow players and the BCCI and the MCA administrators over the years for their support and for making me enjoy the game so much and for so long. I thank the ICC for this appreciation of my cricket career and I am happy to note that cricket continues to grow with three popular formats”, he said.

Australia woman fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

She won two ICC Women's World Cups - one as a player, one as a coach.

Her 180 ODI wickets were a world record from her retirement in 2003 until May 2017.

Fitzpartick said it was a huge honour to get this kind of recognition.

"I look at the list of past inductees and what stands out most is not only their outstanding talent, but that they were game changers. They took the game on and changed the way it was played", she said.