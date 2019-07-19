View all in Latest
Doctor found guilty of stealing body parts to be sentenced

Dr James Mwesinga was found guilty of organ theft in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday.

37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A doctor who has been found guilty of stealing body parts at the Diepkloof mortuary will be sentenced on Friday.

Dr James Mwesinga was found guilty of organ theft in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was charged in 2014 after he was caught walking out of the Soweto government mortuary with a packet containing body parts.

The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng said that the court must set an example and impose the harshest sentence on the doctor.

The party's Jack Bloom said they welcomed the court judgment.

Bloom said the matter shouldn't have been allowed to drag on this long.

Sentencing proceedings will be heard in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Popular in Local

