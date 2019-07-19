De Kock and Du Plessis head CSA men's awards nominations

Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk and world-ranked fast bowler Marizanne Kapp have both won nominations in four categories in the women’s section.

CAPE TOWN - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has won four nominations and captain Faf du Plessis three for the 2018/19 Cricket South Africa Men’s International Awards.

Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk and world-ranked fast bowler Marizanne Kapp have both won nominations in four categories in the women’s section.

The gala event to honour South Africa’s top-performing professional cricketers over the past year will take place on Saturday evening, 3 August 2019, at the Sun Square Arena in Pretoria.

The CSA Awards judging panel recently finalised the nominations list for the glittering occasion.

Du Plessis, the No. 4 ranked batsman in ODI cricket and the No. 10 in Test cricket, and Rabada, the No. 3 ranked bowler in both ODI and Test cricket, have been nominated in the following three categories: SA Cricketer of the Year, Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year and Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year. Also, either one of them could secure their peers’ vote as SA Players’ Player of the Year and could be a contender for SA Fans’ Cricketer of the Year.

Rabada could also be in contention for the CSA Delivery of the Year where the other contenders are Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo and Keshav Maharaj.

Du Plessis has previously never won CSA’s highest accolade of SA Cricketer of the Year. Of the other nominees for this award, Rabada has won it twice before in 2016 and 2018 while Quinton de Kock won it in 2017. The fourth nominee, Imran Tahir, will, like Du Plessis, also be endeavouring to win the award for the first time.

De Kock has also been nominated in the Test Cricketer of the Year category along with Du Plessis, Keshav Maharaj, Rabada and Dale Steyn.

Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen – the latter could also be a contender for international newcomer of the year – have been nominated in both white-ball categories: ODI Cricketer of the Year and T20 International Cricketer of the Year. The other nominees in the latter category are David Miller and Reeza Hendricks.

In the women’s section Van Niekerk, who was named CSA Women’s Cricketer of the Year in 2018, and Kapp have both been nominated in this category as well as for T20 International Player of the Year, ODI Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

Lizelle Lee has been recognized in three categories: CSA Women’s Cricketer of the Year, Women’s ODI Player of the Year and Women’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has been nominated for Women’s T20 International Player of the Year.

“It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas men’s and women’s squads. And, while we are doing that, let us not forget to thank all those great and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricketers to excel," said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“Our country continues to produce world-class players. Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir all rank among the top men’s players in the world across the various formats and I think we have all been excited to see new faces such as Rassie van der Dussen, Lutho Sipamla and Zubayr Hamza that have emerged in the past year.”

SELECTED AWARDS NOMINATIONS:

AFRICA T20 CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Nandre Burger (Central Gauteng Lions)

Delano Potgieter (Central Gauteng Lions)

Marco Marais (Border)

DOMESTIC NEWCOMER OF THE SEASON

David Bedingham (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)

Janneman Malan (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)

Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors)

Lutho Sipamla (Warriors)

MOMENTUM ONE-DAY CUP CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

Junior Dala (Multiply Titans)

Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans)

Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)

CSA T20 CHALLENGE CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

Temba Bavuma (bizhub Highveld Lions)

Theunis de Bruyn (Multiply Titans)

Bjorn Fortuin (bizhub Highveld Lions)

Rassie van der Dussen (bizhub Highveld Lions)

FOUR-DAY FRANCHISE CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

Pieter Malan (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)

Edward Moore (Warriors)

Keegan Petersen (VKB Knights)

Dane Piedt (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)

Nicky van den Bergh (bizhub Highveld Lions)

STANDARD BANK T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Reeza Hendricks

David Miller

Andile Phehlukwayo

Rassie van der Dussen

STANDARD BANK ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Faf du Plessis

Imran Tahir

Andile Phehlukwayo

Kagiso Rabada

Rassie van der Dussen

STANDARD BANK TEST CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Dale Steyn

CSA DELIVERY OF THE YEAR

Kesh Maharaj

Andile Phehlukwayo

Vernon Philander

Kagiso Rabada

WOMEN’S T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Shabnim Ismail

Marizanne Kapp

Dane van Niekerk

WOMEN’S ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Marizanne Kapp

Lizelle Lee

Dane van Niekerk

Laura Wolvaardt

CSA WOMEN’S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Marizanne Kapp

Lizelle Lee

Dane van Niekerk

CSA WOMEN’S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Marizanne Kapp

Lizelle Lee

Dane van Niekerk

CSA MEN’S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis

Imran Tahir

Kagiso Rabada