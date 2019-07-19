Dalton: James Small lived for the Springbok emblem
Players including Siya Kolisi, Victor Matfield and James Dalton paid tribute to Small at his memorial service on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Springbok rugby wing, James Small, has been described by players, past and present, as an icon of the game.
Players including Siya Kolisi, Victor Matfield and James Dalton paid tribute to Small at his memorial service on Thursday.
Small died of a heart attack at the age of 50 last week.
There was a sombre mood at the Wanderers Rugby Club as hundreds of people gathered to remember Small.
World Cup-winning teammate, Dalton, described Small as Bok player through and through
“He was a teammate through and through. We were a team and he lived for the Springbok emblem and its ethos.”
Captain Siya Kolisi said the class of '95 was a huge inspiration.
“I think that gave us the belief and hope that us as a country when we come together we can make anything happen and he was a huge part of that.”
Small played 47 tests over five years and will be remembered for his performance against All Black Jonah Lomu in the 1995 Rugby World Cup final.
Popular in Sport
-
Donald, Tendulkar and Fitzpatrick inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
-
SA netball players to score R1m if they win World Cup
-
Senegal, Algeria set for rematch in Africa Cup of Nations final
-
Surprises in store as World Cup casts shadow over Rugby Championship
-
Nigeria's Mikel retires from international football
-
CARTOON: A Wing And A Prayer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.