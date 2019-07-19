Dalton: James Small lived for the Springbok emblem

Players including Siya Kolisi, Victor Matfield and James Dalton paid tribute to Small at his memorial service on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Springbok rugby wing, James Small, has been described by players, past and present, as an icon of the game.

Small died of a heart attack at the age of 50 last week.

There was a sombre mood at the Wanderers Rugby Club as hundreds of people gathered to remember Small.

World Cup-winning teammate, Dalton, described Small as Bok player through and through

“He was a teammate through and through. We were a team and he lived for the Springbok emblem and its ethos.”

Captain Siya Kolisi said the class of '95 was a huge inspiration.

“I think that gave us the belief and hope that us as a country when we come together we can make anything happen and he was a huge part of that.”

Small played 47 tests over five years and will be remembered for his performance against All Black Jonah Lomu in the 1995 Rugby World Cup final.