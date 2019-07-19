DA wants ‘appropriate sanction’ for Ramaphosa after Mkhwebane’s findings
DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the call at a media briefing soon after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report on Ramaphosa.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) was calling on National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa for misleading Parliament.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the call at a media briefing soon after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report on Ramaphosa on Friday.
Mkhwebane found that President Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament in relation to a R500,000 donation to his African National Congress (ANC) election campaign fund.
Maimane wanted the ad hoc committee to be established to be able to come up with an appropriate sanction for Ramaphosa.
“I want to direct that along with other remedial action by the Public Protector, an ad hoc committee must be established in Parliament. It must interrogate what the appropriate sanction is for a president that misleads Parliament.”
Maimane said the DA was not interested in being part of what he called a “fight-back campaign” by those in support of Ramaphosa and said the president should face the consequences until the findings were set aside by a court.
He said the DA would also monitor what criminal charges would be once the matter was referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
“I will monitor the criminal charges in this matter that will go to the NPA and whether the directorate actually has the capacity to do this investigation.”
