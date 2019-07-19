CSA congratulate former Proteas' Donald

Donald became the third South African to achieve this honour, following in the footsteps of Barry Richards and Graeme Pollock, and the first of the modern era.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa has congratulated former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald on his induction into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame in London on Thursday night.

“Congratulations to Allan on this significant honour that deservedly recognises him as one of the all-time legends of the game. None of us will ever forget his memorable opening delivery of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground in the Proteas first match in this famous tournament against Australia in 1992," said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“Indeed, if you go further back, he claimed a ‘fifer’, including an opening spell of 3/11, in our first-ever ODI against India in 1991. He set the standard for others to follow and has been a proud standard-bearer of the Proteas brand ever since. He has undoubtedly been the inspiration to the successive generations of world-class fast bowlers South Africa has produced ever since. He has once again made us all very proud and we extend our heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him."