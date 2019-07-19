View all in Latest
Go

City of Joburg is dealing with land invasions, says Housing MMC

Police have been sent to areas including Lenasia South, Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park and Eldorado Park on Friday morning to monitor a flare-up of protests from residents who said they're fed up with land invasions.

Johannesburg south residents protest over illegal land invasions on 19 July 2019. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
Johannesburg south residents protest over illegal land invasions on 19 July 2019. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has disputed allegations that the authorities are not doing anything about illegal land occupation.

Police have been sent to areas including Lenasia South, Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park and Eldorado Park on Friday morning to monitor a flare-up of protests.

Residents there said they're fed up with land invasions.

Joburg Housing MMC Meshack van Wyk said that the city was dealing with the matter.

"It's not that we're not doing anything. What we do have a challenge with is the building of houses because we are sitting with a massive housing backlog and we are currently sorting out the waiting list from 1996/1997 in order to allocate our people but we can't keep up with the illegal land invasions."

