City of CT to face court action over MyCiTi N2 Express service
Codeta claimed the service has been illegally taken over by other operators.
CAPE TOWN - A taxi association was taking the City of Cape Town to court over a contract dispute related to the MyCiTi N2 Express route.
The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) claimed the service has been illegally taken over by other operators.
The route has been suspended since May after the city failed to get parties to sign a new deal.
Taxi drivers aligned to the Codeta were calling on the national and provincial ministers of transport to clamp down on illegal operators.
Lawyer Barnabas Xulu said following the suspension of MyCiTi N2 Express route, several illegal operators were cashing in.
“If the relevant authorities don’t act on this, they’re exposing passengers. The solution can only come from those who need to ensure that people are acting lawfully.”
Xulu also said they were worried about the city's slow response to their demands.
The city has consistently told Eyewitness News negotiations to resolve the dispute were ongoing.
Popular in Local
-
'They're stealing electricity from us' - Lenasia South protests continue
-
DA wants ‘appropriate sanction’ for Ramaphosa after Mkhwebane’s findings
-
Money laundering, lies & deceit: Mkhwebane's key findings against Ramaphosa
-
Zuma to provide written statements on areas of interest in state capture probe
-
Old Mutual doesn’t want Peter Moyo back after court case
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.