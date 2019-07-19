View all in Latest
City of CT to face court action over MyCiTi N2 Express service

Codeta claimed the service has been illegally taken over by other operators.

FILE: MyCiTi buses leave Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A taxi association was taking the City of Cape Town to court over a contract dispute related to the MyCiTi N2 Express route.

The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) claimed the service has been illegally taken over by other operators.

The route has been suspended since May after the city failed to get parties to sign a new deal.

Taxi drivers aligned to the Codeta were calling on the national and provincial ministers of transport to clamp down on illegal operators.

Lawyer Barnabas Xulu said following the suspension of MyCiTi N2 Express route, several illegal operators were cashing in.

“If the relevant authorities don’t act on this, they’re exposing passengers. The solution can only come from those who need to ensure that people are acting lawfully.”

Xulu also said they were worried about the city's slow response to their demands.

The city has consistently told Eyewitness News negotiations to resolve the dispute were ongoing.

