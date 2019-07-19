Chilli Boys bolster squad ahead of new season
Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba was among the new signings by the Port Elizabeth-based side.
CAPE TOWN - Chippa United on Friday announced the signing of seven new players ahead of 2019/20 season.
Chilli Boys also acquired Zimbabwean international twins Kevin and Elvis Moyo who have completed their transfer from Zimbabwe's FC Platinum.
Other signings include Diamond Thopola, Meshack Maphangule, as well as Sandile Mthethwa, who spent the 2018/19 season on loan with Richards Bay FC in the National First Division.
Nigerian striker Augustine Kwem has completed his move to the Chilli Boys.
