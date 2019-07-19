Case against CT holiday rental fraudster postponed
Marianne Roux appeared in the Thembalethu Magistrates Court in George on Thursday after making her first court appearance in June.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a Sedgefield woman who allegedly operated a fake holiday rental scam has been postponed to 22 August.
Marianne Roux appeared in the Thembalethu Magistrates Court in George on Thursday after making her first court appearance in June.
It’s alleged Roux acted as a travel agent and conned holidaymakers and accommodation establishments out of thousands of rands.
She ran her business on Facebook and defrauded people by asking them for deposits which she would then pocket.
The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “She was denied bail. We successfully fought in court and as a result, she remains in custody and the matter resumes.”
Popular in Local
-
Money laundering, lies & deceit: Mkhwebane's key findings against Ramaphosa
-
'They're stealing electricity from us' - Lenasia South protests continue
-
DA wants ‘appropriate sanction’ for Ramaphosa after Mkhwebane’s findings
-
Old Mutual doesn’t want Peter Moyo back after court case
-
Zuma to provide written statements on areas of interest in state capture probe
-
City of CT to face court action over MyCiTi N2 Express service
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.