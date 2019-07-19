Case against CT holiday rental fraudster postponed

Marianne Roux appeared in the Thembalethu Magistrates Court in George on Thursday after making her first court appearance in June.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Sedgefield woman who allegedly operated a fake holiday rental scam has been postponed to 22 August.

It’s alleged Roux acted as a travel agent and conned holidaymakers and accommodation establishments out of thousands of rands.

She ran her business on Facebook and defrauded people by asking them for deposits which she would then pocket.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “She was denied bail. We successfully fought in court and as a result, she remains in custody and the matter resumes.”