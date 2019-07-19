19 men suspected to be human trafficking victims rescued in Mondeo
The Hawks said the victims, who were believed to be Ethiopian nationals, were rescued on Friday following a tip-off.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 19 males have been rescued from a house in Mondeo, in Johannesburg.
While the exact details around the incident were not yet clear, police suspected the group may have been victims of human trafficking.
The Hawks said the victims, who were believed to be Ethiopian nationals, were rescued on Friday following a tip-off.
A suspect has since been arrested and was expected to appear in court soon.
The Hawk's Carol Mulamu said: “We received anonymous information regarding human trafficking that is happening in the Mondeo area. We found 19 men were held against their will.”
Popular in Local
-
Money laundering, lies & deceit: Mkhwebane's key findings against Ramaphosa
-
'They're stealing electricity from us' - Lenasia South protests continue
-
DA wants ‘appropriate sanction’ for Ramaphosa after Mkhwebane’s findings
-
Old Mutual doesn’t want Peter Moyo back after court case
-
Zuma to provide written statements on areas of interest in state capture probe
-
Case against CT holiday rental fraudster postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.