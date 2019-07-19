19 men suspected to be human trafficking victims rescued in Mondeo

The Hawks said the victims, who were believed to be Ethiopian nationals, were rescued on Friday following a tip-off.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 19 males have been rescued from a house in Mondeo, in Johannesburg.

While the exact details around the incident were not yet clear, police suspected the group may have been victims of human trafficking.

A suspect has since been arrested and was expected to appear in court soon.

The Hawk's Carol Mulamu said: “We received anonymous information regarding human trafficking that is happening in the Mondeo area. We found 19 men were held against their will.”