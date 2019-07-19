15 killed in dark day for Mumbai daily train commute
Some of the victims were hit while trying to cross the tracks illegally while others fell from packed trains on Thursday, police spokesman S.R. Gandhi said.
MUMBAI - Fifteen people were killed in separate train accidents in a single day in Mumbai, police said Friday, with the sharp toll underscoring the dangers of India's overburdened rail network.
Some of the victims were hit while trying to cross the tracks illegally while others fell from packed trains on Thursday, police spokesman S.R. Gandhi said.
At least 13 others suffered injuries, with police blaming the deaths on people attempting to take short cuts in the monsoon rains battering India's financial capital.
"Too many people prefer to take shortcuts," said Gandhi.
About 7.5 million passengers use the overcrowded trains daily on Mumbai's colonial-era rail network, a lifeline for the city's 20 million residents.
An average of 10 people died on the network every day, either from falling off crowded trains or while crossing the tracks.
Nearly 50,000 people were killed in accidents along tracks and on trains across India from 2015 to 2017, according to Indian Railways data.
In May, three teenagers were killed while taking selfies on a railway track in Haryana state.
While Indian trains carry nearly 24 million passengers every day, critics say the ageing network is inefficient, overburdened and often unsafe.
Popular in World
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
Trump disavows 'send her back' rally chant, many Republicans alarmed
-
EWN Round-up: 7 stories you may have missed this week
-
Video shows US teen killed by police appeared to point gun at officer
-
Message in a bottle found in Australia 50 years on
-
Huge blast rocks China gas plant, 'many injured': state media
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.