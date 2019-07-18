Zuma will only resume testimony if inquiry sticks to rules, lawyers say

The commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, adjourned proceedings until Friday after the former president’s lawyers considered withdrawing.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers on Wednesday said their client would only return to the state capture commission if the inquiry stuck to the rules.

His legal team wasn’t happy with the line of questioning by the evidence leader, saying Zuma was being cross-examined and unreasonably expected to recall details from a long time ago.

Zuma’s legal team and the commission were hoping to trash out their differences and hopefully come to an agreement before he could resume his testimony.

“If the commission sticks to the rules, then the former president will appear,” said Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Daniel Mantsha.

If the former president decided not to continue with his testimony, the commission had the option to subpoena him but that would be the last resort.

Mantsha said Zuma was not worried; he said Zuma decided to appear before the inquiry because he respected the citizens of this country.

Meanwhile, Zondo said he was confident that the commission and Zuma would reach an agreement on how to proceed with his testimony.

Since the beginning of Zuma’s testimony, Zondo had to confer with the commission and the former statesman’s lawyers more than once to discern if either side compiled with the rules.

“There are reasonable prospects that a way will be found to make sure that we can proceed,” Zondo said. “All sides will be interacting with one another to try and see how the former president can be accommodated. I’m confident that it ought to be possible to find a way.“

To arrive at this decision, Zuma’s lawyers had described the commission’s line of questioning as poor.

Senior counsel Muzi Sikhakhane, representing Zuma, argued that the commission evidence leader Paul Pretorius’ probe of Zuma’s knowledge of state hiring processes was not in line with what had been agreed to.

Despite the disagreements between the legal minds, Zondo was confident that a way forward would be chartered.

Meanwhile, constitutional expert Pierre de Vos said Zuma might have something to hide by refusing to continue with his testimony at the commission.

“One option would be that they just let it go or they could also find some kind of compromise in which the commission agrees not to ask questions that are going to probe whether he is being truthful or not, which will be weird but it’s san option.”

