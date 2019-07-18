Zuma to continue his testimony at Zondo Commission

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Zuma to continue his testimony at Zondo Commission

The Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma will continue with his testimony on Friday.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture said that proceedings would resume on Friday with former President Jacob Zuma expected to attend.

The commission adjourned on Wednesday after Zuma's lawyers considered withdrawing.

His legal team was not happy with the line of questioning by the legal team, saying that Zuma was being cross-examined and expected to recall details from a long time ago.

Following an abrupt ending on Wednesday, Zuma will be back at the state capture inquiry.

The former president's lawyers halted proceedings on Wednesday accusing the commission of bringing Zuma there under false pretenses.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings until Friday to allow the legal teams to iron out the impasse.

Zuma said he believed that the commission was established to target him and tarnish his reputation.

The hearing will resume at 10am tomorrow.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA