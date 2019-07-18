Zuma to continue his testimony at Zondo Commission
The Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma will continue with his testimony on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture said that proceedings would resume on Friday with former President Jacob Zuma expected to attend.
The commission adjourned on Wednesday after Zuma's lawyers considered withdrawing.
His legal team was not happy with the line of questioning by the legal team, saying that Zuma was being cross-examined and expected to recall details from a long time ago.
JUST IN: #StateCaptureInquiry says that former President @PresJGZuma will continute with his testimony. BD pic.twitter.com/Ni6dDWFVdT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2019
Following an abrupt ending on Wednesday, Zuma will be back at the state capture inquiry.
The former president's lawyers halted proceedings on Wednesday accusing the commission of bringing Zuma there under false pretenses.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings until Friday to allow the legal teams to iron out the impasse.
Zuma said he believed that the commission was established to target him and tarnish his reputation.
The hearing will resume at 10am tomorrow.
