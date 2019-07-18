WP change one for Sharks encounter

Loose forward JD Schickerling will start on the flank in the only change for Western Province for their Currie Cup clash with the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Loose forward JD Schickerling will start on the flank in the only change for Western Province for their Currie Cup clash with the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

Schickerling comes into the starting line-up at blindside flank, with Ernst van Rhyn shifting to openside and Jaco Coetzee at No.8 in place of the injured Juarno Augustus.

David Meihuizen takes Schickerling’s place among the replacements for the second-round clash.

“We would like to build on our performance last week and we know that we face a tough assignment against the defending champions. By keeping the combinations together we give ourselves the best chance of building some momentum and putting together an accurate game,” said Western Province head coach John Dobson.

Western Province: 15 SP Marais, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie.

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry.