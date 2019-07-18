Winde declares war on crime in WC Sopa
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has highlighted police understaffing and has pointed the finger at national government in his State of the Province Address.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has highlighted police understaffing and has pointed the finger at national government in his State of the Province Address.
Winde declared war on crime on Thursday, even though he had little power on policing in the province.
He's also announced more investment in transport, safety and housing. Winde’s biggest challenge was safety, while his second priority was job creation.
“This province has a shortage of 548 detectives. Almost half of the detectives in our province had a caseload of dockets of 200 or more.”
The premier announced plans to get more young people into internships.
“These programmes will be scaled out significantly within our departments, doubling the number of young people in employment.”
His economic turnaround plan also involves supporting entrepreneurs.
He said investment in education, health services and social development was another key to unlocking progress.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma will only resume testimony if inquiry sticks to rules, lawyers say
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
Zondo inquiry to blame for suspension of Zuma’s testimony – lawyer
-
De Lille probing tender to sell state-owned land in District Six
-
SANDF to consider allowing female Muslim members to wear headscarves
-
Old Mutual deviated from procedures to victimise Peter Moyo - lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.