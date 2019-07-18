Winde declares war on crime in WC Sopa

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has highlighted police understaffing and has pointed the finger at national government in his State of the Province Address.

Winde declared war on crime on Thursday, even though he had little power on policing in the province.

He's also announced more investment in transport, safety and housing. Winde’s biggest challenge was safety, while his second priority was job creation.

“This province has a shortage of 548 detectives. Almost half of the detectives in our province had a caseload of dockets of 200 or more.”

The premier announced plans to get more young people into internships.

“These programmes will be scaled out significantly within our departments, doubling the number of young people in employment.”

His economic turnaround plan also involves supporting entrepreneurs.

He said investment in education, health services and social development was another key to unlocking progress.