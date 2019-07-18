Winde declares war on crime in WC Sopa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Winde declares war on crime in WC Sopa

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has highlighted police understaffing and has pointed the finger at national government in his State of the Province Address.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks at a crime summit in Paarl on 14 July 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks at a crime summit in Paarl on 14 July 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has highlighted police understaffing and has pointed the finger at national government in his State of the Province Address.

Winde declared war on crime on Thursday, even though he had little power on policing in the province.

He's also announced more investment in transport, safety and housing. Winde’s biggest challenge was safety, while his second priority was job creation.

“This province has a shortage of 548 detectives. Almost half of the detectives in our province had a caseload of dockets of 200 or more.”

The premier announced plans to get more young people into internships.

“These programmes will be scaled out significantly within our departments, doubling the number of young people in employment.”

His economic turnaround plan also involves supporting entrepreneurs.

He said investment in education, health services and social development was another key to unlocking progress.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA