Winde announces new interventions to help boost WC economy
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was delivering his maiden State of the Province Address in the provincial legislature on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced a raft of new interventions aimed at aggressively growing the province's economy.
Winde was delivering his maiden State of the Province Address in the provincial legislature on Thursday.
He served as the province's Economic Opportunities MEC and his experience in that sphere took centre stage in his address.
One key focus area would be on encouraging entrepreneurs and small business owners.
“Our successful red tape reduction unit will be supercharged to affect system-wide change in the regulatory environment in the Eastern Cape and we will be expanding its focus on small businesses and entrepreneurs to mitigate the challenges they face in getting their enterprise off the ground," he said.
Winde also announced a series of measures aimed at boosting township entrepreneurs.
“We want to support the informal and township economies so that they are enabled to thrive. This will be made possible through the support package for young entrepreneurs, which will provide small businesses incentives schemes and help with registration for government and private tenders and provide mentoring services.”
#WCSOPA2019 Premier Alan Winde starts his maiden State of the Province Address by thanking the late Former President Nelson Mandela for his contribution to South Africa. JF pic.twitter.com/KINTPXlNcq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2019
