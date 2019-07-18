West Ham make striker Haller their record signing
The 25-year-old joins on a five-year deal with an option of a further year, becoming the Londoners’ fourth signing of the summer.
LONDON - West Ham United have signed French striker Sebastien Haller from Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed club-record fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
British media reports put the figure at 45 million pounds.
West Ham’s previous record signing was attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio last July for a reported initial 35 million pounds, rising to a potential 42 million.
