Sports Dept to increase investment in school sports

CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa said his department would increase investment in school sport.

Mthethwa said funds would be set aside to support the training of teachers as coaches, the delivery of teams to tournaments and the provision of sports equipment.

“One of our honourable members raised the fact that we only have sports in 6,000 schools, but we have doubled that number to more than 13,000. We will go on to reach 25,000.”

He also emphasised that access to facilities remained a key catalyst for sports development.

“We are happy that we have people and stakeholders who will help us as we move forward.”