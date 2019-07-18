View all in Latest
Sports Dept to increase investment in school sports

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa said funds would be set aside to support the training of teachers as coaches, the delivery of teams to tournaments and the provision of sports equipment.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa tables his department's budget in Parliament on 16 July 2019. Picture: @ArtsCultureSA/Twitter
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa said his department would increase investment in school sport.

Mthethwa said funds would be set aside to support the training of teachers as coaches, the delivery of teams to tournaments and the provision of sports equipment.

“One of our honourable members raised the fact that we only have sports in 6,000 schools, but we have doubled that number to more than 13,000. We will go on to reach 25,000.”

He also emphasised that access to facilities remained a key catalyst for sports development.

“We are happy that we have people and stakeholders who will help us as we move forward.”

