67 minutes of good - here's what some South Africans are up to
Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, four years before South Africa's first democratically elected president died at the age of 95.
JOHANNESBURG - As the world marked Mandela Day, South Africans did their deeds and gave their 67 minutes to do something for the less fortunate.
The aim of the day is to highlight Mandela's 67 years of selfless dedication to fighting for peace, reconciliation and democracy by doing good for others.
Mandela would have turned 101 on Thursday.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang has called on people to reflect on what could be done beyond 67 minutes.
“We want them to focus their minds on what needs to be done in the future and that it's not enough for the rich and privileged to come out just for a day and then they feel good and leave those who still need to fend for themselves.”
Here is what some South Africans did during their 67 minutes.
First stop for #MandelaDay this morning. Packing lunch and gift boxes with NetFlorist to give out to those in need and just to put some smiles on faces and spread the love. #MandelaDay2019 ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ydHg0D2Mmf— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 18, 2019
DJ Fresh was employed by Net Florist for 67 minutes.
Shout out to Net florist for giving @DJFreshSA employment for 67 minutes 😂 #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/r4c6qIMFlN— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 18, 2019
Celebrating #MandelaDay with the Honorable Mayor @HermanMashaba and Cllr @Mphopalatse1 in Kensington also joined by @MyJRA @Carolyn_Steyn @67Blankets @CityofJoburgZA @StarkeAyresGC @CheckersSA pic.twitter.com/b7wsi9pCgI— Miss Earth SA (@missearth_sa) July 18, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa spent his 67 minutes at the Red Cross Children's Hospital Radio Station in Cape Town.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane visited the Sinomonde Old Age Centre in Mlakalaka.
PP @AdvBMkhwebane is today at Sinomonde Old Age Centre in Mlakalaka as part of #MandelaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/Fm6N5bKRsv— Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) July 18, 2019
We come bearing gifts #67minutes #MandelaDay2019 @EMokgalapa pic.twitter.com/A2zhmpmbgy— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 18, 2019
The Kruger National Park was spending Mandela Day at the Hlayisekani Old Age and Disability Centre.
The KNP team is spending Mandela Day at the Hlayisekani Old Age and Disability Centre. We will be giving blankets, groceries, and planting 100 pepperbark(warburgia) trees. #67Minutes #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/2h7NIJDIuU— Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) July 18, 2019
