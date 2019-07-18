View all in Latest
67 minutes of good - here's what some South Africans are up to

Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, four years before South Africa's first democratically elected president died at the age of 95.

Miss Earth SA Catherine Constantinides celebrating Mandela Day with Mayor Herman Mashaba in Kensington. Picture: @MissEarth_SA/Twitter
Miss Earth SA Catherine Constantinides celebrating Mandela Day with Mayor Herman Mashaba in Kensington. Picture: @MissEarth_SA/Twitter
Mihlali Ntsabo 54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the world marked Mandela Day, South Africans did their deeds and gave their 67 minutes to do something for the less fortunate.

Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, four years before South Africa's first democratically elected president died at the age of 95.

The aim of the day is to highlight Mandela's 67 years of selfless dedication to fighting for peace, reconciliation and democracy by doing good for others.

Mandela would have turned 101 on Thursday.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang has called on people to reflect on what could be done beyond 67 minutes.

“We want them to focus their minds on what needs to be done in the future and that it's not enough for the rich and privileged to come out just for a day and then they feel good and leave those who still need to fend for themselves.”

Here is what some South Africans did during their 67 minutes.

DJ Fresh was employed by Net Florist for 67 minutes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spent his 67 minutes at the Red Cross Children's Hospital Radio Station in Cape Town.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane visited the Sinomonde Old Age Centre in Mlakalaka.

The Kruger National Park was spending Mandela Day at the Hlayisekani Old Age and Disability Centre.

