Sharks change one for WP clash

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks have named their side to take on Western Province in Saturday’s round two Currie Cup clash at Kings Park.

The only change from last week’s team made by head coach Sean Everitt saw Rhyno Smith coming in for Aphelele Fassi at fullback, with Fassi playing off the bench.

The Sharks suffered a 37-13 hammering against the Griquas in their opener and will be looking for a better result against the visitors.

“Definitely wasn’t the start we wanted. But no excuses and we’re up for this week’s game, ready to give our best performance. It was a major wake-up call for us and we know that as long as the work we put in this week is better than last week, then we know we will keep growing,” said prop Juan Schoeman.

Derby matches between the Sharks and Western Province have always been massive tussles and Schoeman expects nothing different on Saturday.

“It’s always a physical battle up front - they out scrummed the Bulls - and they have fluid backs, we need to make sure we give our best performance and play to our strengths as well. We believe we are a better team than how we played against Griquas, we got a shock and need to make sure that we use it as a learning curve for the next battle," he added.

Sharks:

1. Juan Schoeman

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Luke Stringer

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Tera Mtembu (co-captain)

9. Cameron Wright

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Lwazi Mvovo

12. Jeremy Ward (co-captain)

13. JP Pietersen

14. Kobus van Wyk

15. Rhyno Smith

Replacements:

16. Craig Burden

17. Mzamo Majola

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. Gideon Koegelenberg

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Marius Louw

23. Aphelele Fassi