Police working to link 8 suspects to Manenberg shootings
The suspects were nabbed by the anti-gang unit on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - Police are working to link eight suspects arrested following a spate of shootings in Manenberg.
They face charges of murder, attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
The arrests were made moments after three children, aged 10, 13 and 16, were shot and wounded while playing outside their home on Tuesday night.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The members conducted further investigation and went to the premises and made two arrests who were found in possession of a 9mm pistol and it alleged that this firearm was used in the shooting that occurred in the area.”
A young pregnant woman was also killed in the area in a shooting early this week.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
