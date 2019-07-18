SA not co-operating in arrest of genocide suspect: UN court
According to legal sources, it is former presidential guard head Protais Mpiranya who is believed to be hiding in South Africa.
NAIROBI - The chief prosecutor of a UN tribunal on Wednesday accused South Africa of failing to co-operate in the arrest of a fugitive sought over his role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.
"Since August of last year, my office has been seeking urgent cooperation from South Africa in relation to the arrest of a fugitive located on its territory," said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.
Since 2010, the tribunal has handled outstanding and ongoing cases from the former International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) that tried suspects in the 1994 genocide that killed around 800,000 people, mainly minority Tutsis.
"We have continually renewed our requests, and have repeatedly sought to engage directly with South African authorities," he told the UN Security Council.
He said that after a year of "Pro-forma responses", Pretoria had this week sent a message expressing its commitment to helping the court.
"I hope that this time it will deliver on this commitment immediately," said Brammertz.
It is the first time that South Africa has been accused of failing to assist in the arrest of a fugitive sought by the court. In the past, Kenya has been accused of protecting Felicien Kabuga, once one of Rwanda's richest men who is accused of financing the genocide.
Kabuga is one of eight fugitives that remain at large.
According to legal sources, it is former presidential guard head Protais Mpiranya who is believed to be hiding in South Africa.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma will only resume testimony if inquiry sticks to rules, lawyers say
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
Old Mutual fired Peter Moyo for whistleblowing, Mpofu argues
-
Zondo inquiry to blame for suspension of Zuma’s testimony – lawyer
-
Mogoeng Mogoeng: Only Ramaphosa can widen scope of Zondo commission
-
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.