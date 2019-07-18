SA netball players to score R1m if they win World Cup
Sponsor Telkom confirmed that they will give each player R1 million should they win the tournament outright.
JOHANNESBURG - Following their 67-40 win over Uganda in the Netball World Cup, the South African netball squad have booked themselves a spot in the semifinals.
The side have been given even more incentive to progress through to the finals, however, after sponsor Telkom confirmed that they will give each player R1 million should they win the tournament outright. They have also offered R500,000 to each player if they come home as runners-up in the showpiece in Liverpool.
In addition to the offer made by Telkom, the squad’s title sponsor Spar have committed a total amount of R1 million to share between the squad should they win the World Cup. They will receive R750,000 to share should they lose in the final, while a third-place finish will leave them with R500,000 amongst the 12 players.
Telkom’s offer is comfortably the largest prize money ever offered to the netball squad at a major tournament, with Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane saying: “It is only fair that we pay these ladies such monies, they have earned them."
“I think we need to reward great work when we see it. In this team, I see greatness and believe that they can deliver silverware for the country. To our sponsors Telkom, who believed in my vision, I just want to say thank you for enabling us to change lives," she added.
The team won’t have time to think about the money just yet, with their next clash against England this evening in the final pool match. They will either play England again, New Zealand or Australia in the semifinals.
Their match tonight starts at 9pm.
