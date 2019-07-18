Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT
It comes a full week after a promise by the police minister to send the army into 10 Cape Flats neighbourhoods, as a force enabler for the police.
CAPE TOWN - Many Cape Flats residents in gang-plagued areas are celebrating this evening, as the army finally rolls in to assist police in their duties.
The deployment began on Thursday afternoon with little fanfare. It comes a full week after a promise by the police minister to send the army into 10 Cape Flats neighbourhoods, as a force enabler for the police.
SANDF members spent hours cordoning off streets in Manenberg and Hanover Park, allowing police to sweep through the neighbourhoods.
#SANDF Members are still continuing operations in Hanover Park. Residents say they welcome the army deployment. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/dysQNep6hm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2019
At the same time, residents in Nyanga, the murder capital of South Africa, are hoping they too will soon see action on their streets.
This resident told Eyewitness News she lives in fear for her safety and that of her child.
“Police must protect us and patrol here, especially over the weekend. The crime rate is high here. I am very happy that they’re going to patrol here.”
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town
