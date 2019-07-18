Ramaphosa: I am ready to testify at Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament that nobody was above the law and that that includes himself, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and EFF leader Julius Malema.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was ready and willing to testify before the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture.

Replying to debate on the Presidency budget vote in Parliament, Ramaphosa added that he was not in a position to express a view on the Public Protector's findings against Gordhan, as the matter was before the courts.

Ramaphosa said: “I have stated publicly on several occasions and in replies to parliamentary questions, that I am available and ready to testify before the Zondo Commission. This I am able and willing to do, and it is an affirmation that I reiterate here today before this house.”

Ramaphosa also responded to Julius Malema’s attack on him over Gordhan.

“No person, no matter what position they hold, is above the law. No person is above scrutiny, every person must answer for their actions. That includes the president, that includes honourable Gordhan and that includes even honourable Malema.

“By the same measure, everyone is equal before the law and must have recourse to the law. Every person must be able to enforce their rights, whether that means approaching the courts or any other competent authority.”

Ramaphosa described Gordhan as a person of “commitment and integrity”. He added that the Public Enterprises minister was “under extreme pressure”.