Overburdened consumers hoping for interest rates cut

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Overburdened consumers hoping for interest rates cut

Economists believed the central bank would cut rates by 25 basis point to help boost the sluggish economy.

FILE: Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: EWN.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Overburdened consumers were hoping for some relief on Thursday when the South African Reserve Bank was expected to announce any movement on interest rates.

Economists believed the central bank would cut rates by 25 basis point to help boost the sluggish economy.

If interest rates were cut by the Reserve Bank, it would be the first easing in policy in over a year.

This would mean good news for consumers who were already battling to make ends meet.

Economist at Momentum Sanisha Packirisamy said an interest rate cut was much needed.

“I think any relief that consumers can feel, potentially with an interest rate cut coming along, would boost sentiments a bit and help aid consumer spending in the medium term.”

FNB economist Wayne McCurrie agreed.

“It’s only a quarter of a percent, so not nearly symbolic but it is a real cut and at this margin, there’s every likelihood there’ll be another cut later on this year as well.”

McCurrie said not only would that be good news for consumers, but it would also help grow the struggling economy.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA