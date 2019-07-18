Old Mutual deviated from procedures to victimise Peter Moyo - lawyer
Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi is one of Moyo’s lawyers representing him at the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday fighting to reinstate him to his position.
JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi said that Old Mutual deliberately deviated from its stringent disciplinary procedures to victimise axed CEO Peter Moyo.
Ngcukaitobi is one of Moyo’s lawyers representing him at the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday fighting to reinstate him to his position.
Earlier Advocate Dali Mpofu argued that Moyo was fired for whistleblowing.
#PeterMoyoCourt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2019
Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi argues Old Mutual deviated from its own stringent disciplinary procedures to victimise Moyo
@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/5a9atW43J7
Ngcukaitobi said Old Mutual’s disciplinary guidelines were even stricter than the labour code but in the case of Moyo they were not followed.
“The chairperson may not travel to or from any incomplete inquiry in the same motor vehicle as any other party involved in that inquiry. Should these persons not be on the same flight, they may not be seated in the same vicinity.”
He said it was clear that there were ulterior motives for not following that code.
“This is the whole board deciding not to follow its own code.”
Moyo’s lawyers said he wanted his job back and if the court agreed, the board that had earlier said it had lost trust in him should be disbanded or be forced to work with him again.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma will only resume testimony if inquiry sticks to rules, lawyers say
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
Jamestown community 'traumatised' after man’s body found mutilated
-
Old Mutual fired Peter Moyo for whistleblowing, Mpofu argues
-
SANDF to consider allowing female Muslim members to wear headscarves
-
Zondo inquiry to blame for suspension of Zuma’s testimony – lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.