Old Mutual deviated from procedures to victimise Peter Moyo - lawyer

Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi is one of Moyo’s lawyers representing him at the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday fighting to reinstate him to his position.

Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 July 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi said that Old Mutual deliberately deviated from its stringent disciplinary procedures to victimise axed CEO Peter Moyo.

Ngcukaitobi is one of Moyo’s lawyers representing him at the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday fighting to reinstate him to his position.

Earlier Advocate Dali Mpofu argued that Moyo was fired for whistleblowing.

Ngcukaitobi said Old Mutual’s disciplinary guidelines were even stricter than the labour code but in the case of Moyo they were not followed.

“The chairperson may not travel to or from any incomplete inquiry in the same motor vehicle as any other party involved in that inquiry. Should these persons not be on the same flight, they may not be seated in the same vicinity.”

He said it was clear that there were ulterior motives for not following that code.

“This is the whole board deciding not to follow its own code.”

Moyo’s lawyers said he wanted his job back and if the court agreed, the board that had earlier said it had lost trust in him should be disbanded or be forced to work with him again.

