Nigeria's Mikel retires from international football

CAPE TOWN - Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old took to his social media account to confirm the news, saying that he ended his senior career exactly where he started in 2006.

Mikel captained the Super Eagles to a bronze medal finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The former Chelsea player has been a key member for the Super Eagles since debuting for his country 13 years ago.

"Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my national career. In 2006, I played my first official championship for my country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles [sic]," he said on social media.

"My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career [sic].

"At the age of 32, it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019. Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years [sic]."