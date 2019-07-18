NHI will benefit all South Africans, says Health Minister
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital in Johannesburg, where he spent part of his day marking Mandela Day.
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the proposed National Health Insurance would help all South Africans get access to quality healthcare.
Mkhize was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital in Johannesburg, where he spent part of his day marking Mandela Day.
“The National Health Insurance won’t check whether you have medical aid or whether you’re employed. It will provide services based on the treatment you need.”
The NHI has been met with criticism, with some warning its roll-out would not succeed if the poor management of the public health sector continued.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: I am ready to testify at Zondo Commission
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
Zuma will only resume testimony if inquiry sticks to rules, lawyers say
-
Zondo inquiry to blame for suspension of Zuma’s testimony – lawyer
-
Mogoeng Mogoeng: Only Ramaphosa can widen scope of Zondo commission
-
Mapaila lashes Zuma over state capture inquiry claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.