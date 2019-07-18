View all in Latest
NHI will benefit all South Africans, says Health Minister

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital in Johannesburg, where he spent part of his day marking Mandela Day.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital as part of his 67 minutes on Mandela Day. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital as part of his 67 minutes on Mandela Day. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the proposed National Health Insurance would help all South Africans get access to quality healthcare.

Mkhize was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital in Johannesburg, where he spent part of his day marking Mandela Day.

“The National Health Insurance won’t check whether you have medical aid or whether you’re employed. It will provide services based on the treatment you need.”

The NHI has been met with criticism, with some warning its roll-out would not succeed if the poor management of the public health sector continued.

