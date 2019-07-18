NHI will benefit all South Africans, says Health Minister

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the proposed National Health Insurance would help all South Africans get access to quality healthcare.

“The National Health Insurance won’t check whether you have medical aid or whether you’re employed. It will provide services based on the treatment you need.”

The NHI has been met with criticism, with some warning its roll-out would not succeed if the poor management of the public health sector continued.