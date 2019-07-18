Nehawu vows to oppose planned job cuts by Dept of Public Service Administration

On Wednesday, Minister Senzo Mchunu told Parliament during his budget vote speech that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers aged between 55 and 59 took voluntary severance packages.

JOHANNESBURG - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has become the latest union to express disappointment at plans by the Department of Public Service Administration to cut 30,000 jobs in the public service.

On Wednesday, Minister Senzo Mchunu told Parliament during his budget vote speech that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers aged between 55 and 59 took voluntary severance packages.

The union said it opposed the plan, saying it was the executives who are putting more pressure on the wage bill, not ordinary workers.

Nehawu's Mike Shingange said they would challenge this: “The retirement age of this country is that of 60-65, but this one of attacking the workers who are near that age and force them to take their retirement as a form of retrenchment is something that we don’t agree with.”

The Public Servants Association has also criticised the department, alleging the process of shedding jobs was being done without following proper procedure.