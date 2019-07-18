Nehawu vows to oppose planned job cuts by Dept of Public Service Administration
On Wednesday, Minister Senzo Mchunu told Parliament during his budget vote speech that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers aged between 55 and 59 took voluntary severance packages.
JOHANNESBURG - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has become the latest union to express disappointment at plans by the Department of Public Service Administration to cut 30,000 jobs in the public service.
On Wednesday, Minister Senzo Mchunu told Parliament during his budget vote speech that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers aged between 55 and 59 took voluntary severance packages.
The union said it opposed the plan, saying it was the executives who are putting more pressure on the wage bill, not ordinary workers.
Nehawu's Mike Shingange said they would challenge this: “The retirement age of this country is that of 60-65, but this one of attacking the workers who are near that age and force them to take their retirement as a form of retrenchment is something that we don’t agree with.”
The Public Servants Association has also criticised the department, alleging the process of shedding jobs was being done without following proper procedure.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.