Nehawu to urge public service members not to take severance packages

On Wednesday, Minister Senzo Mchunu told Parliament during his budget vote speech that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers aged between 55 and 59 took early pension.

JOHANNESBURG – National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Thursday said it would urge its members not to take the voluntary severance packages which are aimed at cutting 30,000 jobs in the public service.

The union said it opposed the plan, claiming executives were putting more pressure on the wage bill and not ordinary workers.

Nehawu's Mike Shingange said government cannot force anyone to take the offer.

“There is no law that forces a person to take early retirement before time and age. We are educating our members that they are not forced to take early retirements.”