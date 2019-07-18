Mogoeng Mogoeng: Only Ramaphosa can widen scope of Zondo commission
In the wake of testimony by former President Jacob Zuma, some now say the scope of the commission is too narrow to achieve the desired outcome.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday said the terms of reference of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture can be amended by President Cyril Ramaphosa if the public make such a request.
In the wake of testimony by the former President Jacob Zuma this week, some now say the scope of the commission is too narrow to achieve the desired outcome.
Mogoeng said Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo doesn’t have the powers to amend them.
“The terms of reference are determined by the president. Nobody but the president can change them,” Mogoeng said. “I can’t change them, you can’t change them, but you can influence the change of those terms of reference”.
Mogoeng made the comments during his 67 minutes’ leadership talk on the eve of International Mandela Day, which is marked every year on 18 July.
POLITICAL PARTIES' FUNDING
At the same time, Mogoeng reiterated calls for the government to fund political parties for elections to avoid cases of state capture.
“Elections don’t come every month or every year, they come once in a while. Because we don’t want state capture, we’ve got to budget whatever number of millions are necessary to distribute among those that deserve to run for political office,” he said.
He said that allowing private individuals to fund politicians creates a breeding ground for corruption in the form of favours.
Mogoeng said there was no such thing as a “free lunch”.
Popular in Politics
-
Behind-the-scenes talks to determine if Zuma resumes state capture testimony
-
Mthembu says Gordhan being targeted by EFF for cleaning up SOEs
-
Jacob Zuma's lawyers discuss his possible withdrawal from Zondo Inquiry
-
What the DA, EFF had to say to Ramaphosa during budget vote debate
-
Van Rooyen: State capture doesn't start and end with Zuma
-
Niehaus: Zuma questioning akin to interrogation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.