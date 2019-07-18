Mkhize entertains kids at Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital on Mandela Day
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been reading books to the young ones while touring the state-of-the-art hospital which has been operating since 2017.
PARKTOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is spending his 67 minutes at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital in Parktown.
People across the world are honouring the former president on Thursday as part of Mandela Day.
It was declared by the United Nations in 2009, four years before South Africa's first democratically elected president died at the age of 95.
Every year on his birthday, people aim to highlight Mandela's 67 years of selfless dedication to fighting for peace by doing good for others.
The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital was filled with activities with different visitors from NGOs spending their 67 minutes with the children at the hospital.
There are people painting the walls for the hospitals.
Mkhize has been reading books to the young ones while touring the state-of-the-art hospital which has been operating since 2017.
Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will have a debate about Madiba’s legacy for the next decade.
Storytime !!! Minister #ZweliMkhize in the cardiac ward as part of the 67 minutes of #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/xKDSTSb5I8— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 18, 2019
