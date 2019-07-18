Mkhize: Collab between private, public sector could vastly improve health system
Mkhize was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital where he spent his 67 minutes as part of Mandela day.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said collaboration between the private and public sectors could go a long way in making the health system better.
The day was declared by the United Nations in 2009.
Every year, on Madiba’s birthday, people aim to highlight Mandela's 67 years of selfless dedication by doing good for others.
Mkhize started his 67 minutes by taking a tour of the hospital in Parktown where he was taken through various sections.
Mkhize said he's encouraged by the state-of-the-art technology there.
“One thing that is exciting is to visit a hospital such as this showing us advancement in medical technology.”
Mkhize interacted with children, reading them books.
Meanwhile, Gauteng Democratic Alliance caucus members have spent the day with the homeless in Tshwane by providing them with food and drinks.
The African National Congress in Gauteng’s chairperson David Makhura has been helping to renovate houses of senior citizens in Tshwane, while members of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation handed over books and bicycles to the needy at the Khomanani Primary in Dieploof Soweto.
