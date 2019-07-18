Mkhize: Collab between private, public sector could vastly improve health system

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mkhize: Collab between private, public sector could vastly improve health system

Mkhize was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital where he spent his 67 minutes as part of Mandela day.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital as part of his 67 minutes on Mandela Day. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital as part of his 67 minutes on Mandela Day. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said collaboration between the private and public sectors could go a long way in making the health system better.

Mkhize was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital where he spent his 67 minutes as part of Mandela day.

The day was declared by the United Nations in 2009.

Every year, on Madiba’s birthday, people aim to highlight Mandela's 67 years of selfless dedication by doing good for others.

Mkhize started his 67 minutes by taking a tour of the hospital in Parktown where he was taken through various sections.

Mkhize said he's encouraged by the state-of-the-art technology there.

“One thing that is exciting is to visit a hospital such as this showing us advancement in medical technology.”
Mkhize interacted with children, reading them books.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Democratic Alliance caucus members have spent the day with the homeless in Tshwane by providing them with food and drinks.

The African National Congress in Gauteng’s chairperson David Makhura has been helping to renovate houses of senior citizens in Tshwane, while members of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation handed over books and bicycles to the needy at the Khomanani Primary in Dieploof Soweto.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA