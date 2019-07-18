Mathulini CPA wins land claim court battle

The Randburg Land Claims Court has granted the association an interdict against members of 'the concerned group' claiming ownership of the land belonging to the CPA.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA) in KwaZulu-Natal were breathing a sigh of relief after a successful court battle relating to a land claim.

The Randburg Land Claims Court has granted the association an interdict against members of “the concerned group” claiming ownership of the land belonging to the CPA.

The Mathulini CPA were recipients of government’s land reform programmes and have been at loggerheads with the disgruntled individuals who described themselves as “the concerned group” from the area.

A manager of one of the farms belonging to the Mathulini CPA was allegedly thrown into a fire three weeks ago.

Last week, an arson attack was committed on one of the farms belonging to the CPA, resulting in a loss of property estimated at R940,000.

This week following intensified protests in the area, sugarcane fields estimated at R1.6 million were burnt.

Spokesperson of the Mathulini CPA Sandile Dlamini said members of the concerned group did not oppose the interdict application.

“The CPA will continue to grow and expand without any interference from the respondents.”

Officials from the Rural Development Ministry said Minister Thoko Didiza would meet with members of the CPA next week.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)