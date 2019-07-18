Mapaila lashes Zuma over state capture inquiry claims

The SACP's Solly Mapaila said they were calling on all South Africans to defend Mandela’s legacy against those who seek to destroy it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and South African Communist Party (SACP) on Thursday said Nelson Mandela's legacy was being threatened by state capture.

Speaking on Mandela Day, the SACP’s first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila lashed out at former President Jacob Zuma for his claims at the state capture inquiry.

Mapaila said they were calling on all South Africans to defend Mandela’s legacy against those who seek to destroy it.

Multiple organisations have come together to launch a campaign called Hands Off Our Democracy on this Mandela Day.



Among them was Mapaila, who has come out strongly to condemn Zuma’s claims that some members of the African National Congress were in cahoots with the apartheid regime.

“It was quite unfair for him to, for whatever reason, to even appoint these comrades as ministers in his Cabinet when he knew all along that they were spies.”

Mapaila also lashed out at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for what he called an attack on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“If we allow someone like Pravin Gordhan to fall, all of us will fall one by one. Corruption will never be defeated.”

The party said it was calling on South Africans to join them in their fight against those who want to capture the state through corruption.