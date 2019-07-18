Mandela Day: Do something good for the less fortunate

Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, four years before South Africa's first democratically elected president died at the age of 95.

JOHANNESBURG - As the world marked Mandela Day, people were encouraged to give 67 minutes of their time to do something for the less fortunate.

Every year on his birthday, the people aim to highlight Mandela's 67 years of selfless dedication to fighting for peace, reconciliation and democracy by doing good for others.

2019 marks 10 years since the campaign began.

Thousands of people and organisations around the world were expected to take part in various charity activities to celebrate Mandela Day.

It's one day of the year where people are asked to spend 67 minutes of their time performing selfless acts for the less fortunate.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it would be working in the City of Ekurhuleni to support four local charities in the area which focus on shelter, early childhood development, food and nutrition and active citizenship.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said it would hold a media briefing to detail its plan to fight back against state capture.

Ordinary South Africans have been encouraged to participate.

If you still don't know what to do to make a positive change this Mandela Day, here are some suggestions.

Signing up as an organ donor, donating books to your local library, adopting a pet from an animal shelter or throwing a party for residents of an old age home -- are all ideas of something you can do to honour Madiba today.

The list is endless!

If you're based in Cape Town, there are countless initiatives that would get under way across the city.

Humanitarian aid group The Gift of The Givers would on Thursday morning head to a local educare facility to hand out food and mattresses to needy children.

Volunteers would then head to the gang stricken community of Hanover Park to feed more than 2,000 people.

Clean-up's would also take place at several parks and beaches in the city like Dolphin Beach in Table View where you could pick up a bucket and fill it with litter.